Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH)

The public float for LZMH is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.29% of that float. The average trading volume of LZMH on May 27, 2025 was 613.52K shares.

The stock of LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LZMH) has increased by 16.24 when compared to last closing price of 14.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-11 that HUZHOU CITY, China, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: LZMH) (“LZ Technology” or the “Company”), an information technology and advertising company, today announced the underwriters of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 270,000 Class B ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $1,080,000. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of Class B ordinary shares sold by the Company in the public offering increased to 2,070,000 Class B ordinary shares and the gross proceeds increased to approximately US$8.28 million, before deducting underwriter discounts and other related expenses. The option closing date was March 11, 2025. The Class B ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 27, 2025, under the ticker symbol “LZMH.”

LZMH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for LZMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.09% for LZMH’s stock, with a 76.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LZMH Trading at 72.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +84.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZMH rose by +27.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, LZ Technology Holdings Ltd saw 245.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LZMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for LZ Technology Holdings Ltd stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.1.

Based on LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.