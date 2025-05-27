Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Geopark Limited (GPRK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is above average at 4.35x. The 36-month beta value for GPRK is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GPRK is 37.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. The average trading volume of GPRK on May 27, 2025 was 962.01K shares.

GPRK) stock’s latest price update

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 6.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that GPRK halts its Vaca Muerta acquisition, reaffirming its strategy of focused, value-driven growth across Latin America.

GPRK’s Market Performance

Geopark Limited (GPRK) has seen a -1.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.23% decline in the past month and a -22.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for GPRK. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for GPRK’s stock, with a -21.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRK reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GPRK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

GPRK Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRK fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Geopark Limited saw -29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geopark Limited stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 38.79, with 7.15 for asset returns.

Based on Geopark Limited (GPRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 409.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Geopark Limited (GPRK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.