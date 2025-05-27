Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Endava plc ADR (DAVA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) is above average at 36.43x. The 36-month beta value for DAVA is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DAVA is 44.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume of DAVA on May 27, 2025 was 722.19K shares.

DAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) has dropped by -3.74 compared to previous close of 14.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that DAVA stock is deeply discounted after AI and tariff-driven buyer strikes, leading to flat revenue but improved margins and strong cash flow. The market expects stagnation, but Endava’s current valuation (6.2x P/CE, 0.5x PEG) offers a compelling risk-reward opportunity if growth resumes. Consensus and my target for FY26 imply 90%+ upside, as even modest growth could trigger a sharp stock recovery.

DAVA’s Market Performance

DAVA’s stock has fallen by -6.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.09% and a quarterly drop of -45.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Endava plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.47% for DAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAVA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAVA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DAVA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DAVA, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DAVA Trading at -23.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -23.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVA fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.57. In addition, Endava plc ADR saw -54.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAVA starting from Druskin Ben, who proposed sale 215 shares at the price of $31.02 back on Dec 24 ’24. After this action, Druskin Ben now owns shares of Endava plc ADR, valued at $6,669 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Patrick, the Director of Endava plc ADR, proposed sale 145 shares at $31.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that Butcher Patrick is holding shares at $4,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endava plc ADR stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 2.85, with 2.06 for asset returns.

Based on Endava plc ADR (DAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 72.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Endava plc ADR (DAVA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.