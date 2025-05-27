Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT)

The 36-month beta value for CDT is also noteworthy at 2.14.

The public float for CDT is 0.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.49% of that float. The average trading volume of CDT on May 27, 2025 was 203.55K shares.

CDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) has dropped by -15.33 compared to previous close of 4.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -40.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“Conduit” or the “Company”), a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development, announces that, following confirmation of compliance with the Bid Price and Equity Requirements as detailed in the announcement dated May 21, 2025, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company’s application to transfer the listing of its common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market has been approved and the Company’s securities will be transferred to The Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on May 23, 2025.

CDT’s Market Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) has seen a -40.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -57.08% decline in the past month and a -80.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for CDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.72% for CDT’s stock, with a -96.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDT Trading at -63.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -58.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDT fell by -40.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -96.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDT starting from Nirland Ltd, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Oct 03 ’24. After this action, Nirland Ltd now owns 8,400,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $156,450 using the latest closing price.

Nirland Ltd, the 10% Owner of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 1,368,991 shares at $0.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04 ’24, which means that Nirland Ltd is holding 7,031,009 shares at $140,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -89.65, with -316.98 for asset returns.

Based on Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 266.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.