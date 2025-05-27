Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) is above average at 22.78x. The 36-month beta value for CVCO is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CVCO is 7.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of CVCO on May 27, 2025 was 68.50K shares.

Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO)'s stock price has gone decline by -5.30 in comparison to its previous close of 499.23, however, the company has experienced a -10.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVCO’s stock has fallen by -10.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.26% and a quarterly drop of -8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Cavco Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.71% for CVCO’s stock, with a 0.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVCO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CVCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVCO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $480 based on the research report published on December 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVCO reach a price target of $385, previously predicting the price at $315. The rating they have provided for CVCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to CVCO, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

After a stumble in the market that brought CVCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVCO fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $512.27. In addition, Cavco Industries Inc saw 5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVCO starting from Greenblatt David A., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $528.88 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Greenblatt David A. now owns 15,286 shares of Cavco Industries Inc, valued at $2,115,520 using the latest closing price.

DAVID ALAN GREENBLATT, the Officer of Cavco Industries Inc, proposed sale 4,000 shares at $519.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that DAVID ALAN GREENBLATT is holding shares at $2,076,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cavco Industries Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 287.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 219.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

In summary, Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.