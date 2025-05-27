Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX: AEON) is above average at 0.00x. The 36-month beta value for AEON is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AEON is 10.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of AEON on May 27, 2025 was 3.16M shares.

AEON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX: AEON) has jumped by 19.91 compared to previous close of 0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, today reported the grant in May of 102,880 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the Company’s common stock to newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors under the AEON 2025 Inducement Incentive Plan, which a grant date and vesting commencement date of May 21, 2025.

AEON’s Market Performance

AEON’s stock has risen by 25.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.77% and a quarterly drop of -86.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.38% for AEON Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.93% for AEON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEON in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AEON Trading at 23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +52.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEON rose by +25.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4966. In addition, AEON Biopharma Inc saw -98.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEON starting from FISCHER JOST, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $0.49 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, FISCHER JOST now owns 266,785 shares of AEON Biopharma Inc, valued at $29,250 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER JOST, the Director of AEON Biopharma Inc, purchase 60,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that FISCHER JOST is holding 206,785 shares at $30,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEON

The total capital return value is set at -6.63.

Based on AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON), the company’s capital structure generated -0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.