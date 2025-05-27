An In-Depth Look at Syntec Optics Holdings Inc’s (OPTX) Stock Performance

In the past week, OPTX stock has gone up by 21.83%, with a monthly gain of 8.12% and a quarterly surge of 18.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Syntec Optics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.01% for OPTX’s stock, with a 12.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPTX is also noteworthy at -1.19.

The public float for OPTX is 5.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume of OPTX on May 27, 2025 was 106.65K shares.

OPTX) stock’s latest price update

Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.49 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of technology products to defense, biomedical, communications, and consumer industry leaders, today announced it has secured orders to provide optics for commercial fusion energy. In 2023-24, Syntec Optics entered communications by providing optics used in LEO satellites for space and then data centers for Artificial Intelligence deployment.

OPTX Trading at 24.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTX rose by +21.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5043. In addition, Syntec Optics Holdings Inc saw -31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syntec Optics Holdings Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.05.

Based on Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (OPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (OPTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.