An In-Depth Look at Sabre Corp’s (SABR) Stock Performance

The stock of Sabre Corp (SABR) has seen a -6.12% decrease in the past week, with a 22.60% gain in the past month, and a -37.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for SABR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for SABR’s stock, with a -18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SABR is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SABR is 356.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. On May 27, 2025, SABR’s average trading volume was 6.52M shares.

SABR) stock’s latest price update

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.50relation to previous closing price of 2.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that SOUTHLAKE, Texas , May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (Nasdaq: SABR) today announced commencement of tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) by its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL Inc. (“Sabre GLBL”) to purchase for cash, upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below), up to a principal amount of its securities set forth in the table below (collectively, the “Securities”) that would not result in the Aggregate Purchase Price (as defined below) exceeding $336.375 million (subject to increase or decrease by Sabre GLBL in its sole discretion, the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”). The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers: Title of Security CUSIP/ISINNumber Principal Amount Outstanding Acceptance Priority Level Early Tender Premium(1) Tender Offer Consideration(1) Total Consideration(1)(2) 8.625% Senior SecuredNotes due 2027 78573NAJ1 U86043AG8 US78573NAJ19 USU86043AG86 $656,783,000 1 $ 50.00 $ 985.00 $ 1,035.00 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 78573NAF9U86043AD5 US78573NAF96 USU86043AD55 $23,393,000 2 $ 50.00 $ 951.25 $ 1,001.25 11.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 78573NAH5 U86043AF0 US78573NAH52 USU86043AF04 $45,814,000 3 $ 50.00 $ 950.00 $ 1,000.00 ___________________ (1) Dollars per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

Analysts’ Opinion of SABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SABR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SABR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SABR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SABR reach a price target of $6.10, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for SABR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SABR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

SABR Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABR fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Sabre Corp saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABR starting from Paul Elaine, who sale 24,325 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, Paul Elaine now owns 29,729 shares of Sabre Corp, valued at $103,211 using the latest closing price.

LAURA E PAUL, the Director of Sabre Corp, proposed sale 24,325 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that LAURA E PAUL is holding shares at $104,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabre Corp stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.08.

Based on Sabre Corp (SABR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 365.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sabre Corp (SABR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.