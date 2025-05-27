An In-Depth Look at Radian Group, Inc’s (RDN) Stock Performance

The stock of Radian Group, Inc (RDN) has seen a -4.48% decrease in the past week, with a 4.29% gain in the past month, and a 2.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for RDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for RDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group, Inc (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group, Inc (NYSE: RDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x compared to its average ratio. RDN has 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RDN is 132.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDN on May 27, 2025 was 1.83M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

Radian Group, Inc (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.13 in relation to previous closing price of 33.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Radian Group’s latest repurchase authorization reflects its intention to enhance shareholder value, which is supported by its strong financial position.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $37 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RDN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

RDN Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, Radian Group, Inc saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Hess Lisa W, who proposed sale 53,695 shares at the price of $33.31 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Hess Lisa W now owns shares of Radian Group, Inc, valued at $1,788,476 using the latest closing price.

Thornberry Richard G, the Chief Executive Officer of Radian Group, Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $31.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Thornberry Richard G is holding 809,452 shares at $629,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.74 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radian Group, Inc stands at 0.47. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 13.22, with 7.25 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 879.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Radian Group, Inc (RDN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.