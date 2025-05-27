An In-Depth Look at GSR III Acquisition Corp’s (GSRT) Stock Performance

The stock of GSR III Acquisition Corp (GSRT) has seen a 2.42% increase in the past week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month, and a 6.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.69% for GSRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for GSRT’s stock, with a 5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GSRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GSRT) is 146.41x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for GSRT is 22.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On May 27, 2025, GSRT’s average trading volume was 245.81K shares.

GSRT) stock’s latest price update

GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GSRT)’s stock price has surge by 2.91relation to previous closing price of 10.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSRT Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSRT rose by +2.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, GSR III Acquisition Corp saw 7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSRT

The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 1.88, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GSR III Acquisition Corp (GSRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.