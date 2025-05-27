An In-Depth Look at Ferroglobe Plc’s (GSM) Stock Performance

The stock of Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has gone down by -0.26% for the week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month and a 6.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.15% for GSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.65% for GSM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSM is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GSM is 118.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSM on May 27, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

The stock of Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) has increased by 1.86 when compared to last closing price of 3.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that Ferroglobe (GSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSM

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSM reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GSM, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

GSM Trading at 4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Ferroglobe Plc saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe Plc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -7.29, with -3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Ferroglobe Plc (GSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 134.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.