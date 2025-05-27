Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX): A Technical Analysis

AMLX has 36-month beta value of -0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMLX is 65.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on May 27, 2025 was 911.39K shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.93 in comparison to its previous close of 5.36, however, the company has experienced a 9.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-25 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:AMLX). Investors who purchased Amylyx securities prior to November 11, 2022, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AMLX.

AMLX’s Market Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has experienced a 9.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month, and a 77.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.14% for AMLX’s stock, with a 36.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at 23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 40.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from FRATES JAMES M, who sale 10,896 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, FRATES JAMES M now owns 290,988 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $37,806 using the latest closing price.

Bedrosian Camille L, the Chief Medical Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 12,425 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that Bedrosian Camille L is holding 194,375 shares at $43,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

163.17 for the present operating margin

7.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 172.06. The total capital return value is set at -1.03. Equity return is now at value -83.24, with -68.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -149.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -301.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -326.22. The receivables turnover for the company is -4.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.