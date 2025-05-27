American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that AEO’s Q1 results are likely to hurt as inflation and weak discretionary spending weigh on revenues, margins and core shopper demand.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEO is 158.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.12% of that float. The average trading volume for AEO on May 27, 2025 was 7.70M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stock saw a decrease of -5.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for AEO’s stock, with a -31.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $12 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AEO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

AEO Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc saw -32.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from MCMILLAN CARY D, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $16.02 back on Jan 16 ’25. After this action, MCMILLAN CARY D now owns 0 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc, valued at $48,044 using the latest closing price.

MCMILLAN CARY D, the Director of American Eagle Outfitters Inc, proposed sale 2,999 shares at $16.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 16 ’25, which means that MCMILLAN CARY D is holding shares at $48,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 8.12 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 665.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.