AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 7.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Claude LeBlanc – President and Chief Executive Officer David Trick – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer Charles Sebaski – Head of Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Maxwell Fritscher – Truist Securities Operator Greetings! And welcome to the Ambac Financial Group, Inc., First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) is above average at 71.47x. The 36-month beta value for AMBC is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMBC is 42.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.59% of that float. The average trading volume of AMBC on May 27, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

AMBC’s Market Performance

AMBC’s stock has seen a -3.73% decrease for the week, with a -0.13% drop in the past month and a -33.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for AMBAC Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for AMBC’s stock, with a -26.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AMBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $15 based on the research report published on September 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for AMBC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 09th, 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMBC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

AMBC Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, AMBAC Financial Group Inc saw -38.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from Stein Jeffrey Scott, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.46 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Stein Jeffrey Scott now owns 50,000 shares of AMBAC Financial Group Inc, valued at $96,900 using the latest closing price.

PRICE MICHAEL D, the Director of AMBAC Financial Group Inc, purchase 76,986 shares at $6.49 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that PRICE MICHAEL D is holding 166,298 shares at $499,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMBAC Financial Group Inc stands at -2.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Based on AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -30.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.