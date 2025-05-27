Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 289.00. However, the company has seen a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-24 that Many investors love the “big mo.” That’s short for “big momentum.

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 12 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ALNY is 124.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALNY on May 27, 2025 was 995.45K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY’s stock has seen a 1.63% increase for the week, with a 19.52% rise in the past month and a 16.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.45% for ALNY’s stock, with a 11.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $353 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $328, previously predicting the price at $280. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

ALNY Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.38. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 23.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from BONNEY MICHAEL W, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $277.71 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, BONNEY MICHAEL W now owns 16,804 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,124,217 using the latest closing price.

BONNEY MICHAEL W, the Director of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, proposed sale 11,250 shares at $269.53 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that BONNEY MICHAEL W is holding shares at $3,032,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.04.

Based on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -178.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.