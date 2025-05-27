Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) has gone down by -0.30% for the week, with a 10.34% rise in the past month and a 10.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.64% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 15.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AER is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AER is 171.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AER on May 27, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 112.09. However, the company has experienced a -0.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. for contravening the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules. A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $119 based on the research report published on November 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AER, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.57%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.83. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AER starting from Gradon Michael, who proposed sale 14,605 shares at the price of $108.44 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Gradon Michael now owns shares of Aercap Holdings N.V, valued at $1,583,766 using the latest closing price.

Forst Rita, the Director of Aercap Holdings N.V, proposed sale 500 shares at $106.75 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Forst Rita is holding shares at $53,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 12.52, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.71 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.