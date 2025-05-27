Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has increased by 1.42 when compared to last closing price of 48.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 43.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-23 that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AAP is 59.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAP on May 27, 2025 was 3.10M shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

The stock of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has seen a 43.57% increase in the past week, with a 50.12% rise in the past month, and a 7.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.69% for AAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.00% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $45 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to AAP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

AAP Trading at 40.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.58%, as shares surge +50.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +43.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.25. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw 4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Grimsland Ryan P, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $40.70 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, Grimsland Ryan P now owns 56,499 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc, valued at $8,140 using the latest closing price.

OKelly Shane M, the Director, President and CEO of Advance Auto Parts Inc, purchase 1,500 shares at $36.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that OKelly Shane M is holding 183,121 shares at $55,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -23.77, with -4.96 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -395.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.