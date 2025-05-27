AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47x compared to its average ratio. AHCO has 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AHCO is 86.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHCO on May 27, 2025 was 1.87M shares.

AHCO) stock’s latest price update

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 8.94. However, the company has seen a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that they will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: The Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference, being held in Austin, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The RBCCM Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO’s stock has fallen by -2.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.34% and a quarterly rise of 2.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for AdaptHealth Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for AHCO stock, with a simple moving average of -11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to AHCO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

AHCO Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp saw -7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Rietkerk Shaw, who proposed sale 32,500 shares at the price of $9.70 back on Dec 19 ’24. After this action, Rietkerk Shaw now owns shares of AdaptHealth Corp, valued at $315,250 using the latest closing price.

Clemens Jason A, the Chief Financial Officer of AdaptHealth Corp, sale 35,000 shares at $9.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that Clemens Jason A is holding 420,719 shares at $327,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.12, with 1.73 for asset returns.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 303.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.