Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Stock Sees a-5.21 Decrease

In the past week, ACCO stock has gone down by -10.36%, with a monthly decline of -10.82% and a quarterly plunge of -21.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Acco Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.59% for ACCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACCO is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACCO is 86.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On May 27, 2025, ACCO’s average trading volume was 902.96K shares.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 3.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCO

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ACCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACCO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

ACCO Trading at -11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO fell by -10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Acco Brands Corporation saw -34.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Tedford Thomas W, who purchase 5,715 shares at the price of $3.43 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Tedford Thomas W now owns 489,327 shares of Acco Brands Corporation, valued at $19,620 using the latest closing price.

Jones Angela Y, the Officer of Acco Brands Corporation, proposed sale 12,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Jones Angela Y is holding shares at $57,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acco Brands Corporation stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -4.51 for asset returns.

Based on Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 38.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.