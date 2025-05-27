Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.16.

The public float for ABVE is 27.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of ABVE was 829.05K shares.

Above Food Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ABVE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that In the news release, Palm Global Partners with Abu Dhabi’s Promax United to Transform Global Finance, Creating the World’s Largest Portfolio of Real-World Asset-Backed Investment Products, Fixed-Income Funds, and Stablecoins, issued 05-May-2025 by Above Food Ingredients Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph has been amended, as well as an additional quote and thirteenth and fourteenth paragraph, as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: Palm Global Partners with Abu Dhabi’s Promax United to Transform Global Finance, Creating the World’s Largest Portfolio of Real-World Asset-Backed Investment Products, Fixed-Income Funds, and Stablecoins REGINA, SK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Above Food Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: ABVE) (“Above Food” and the “Company”) has today announced the launch of Palm Promax Investments (“Palm Promax”), a strategic joint venture between Palm Global Technologies (“Palm Global”) and Abu Dhabi conglomerate, Promax United LLC (“Promax”).

ABVE’s Market Performance

ABVE’s stock has risen by 1.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 119.17% and a quarterly rise of 152.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.86% for Above Food Ingredients Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for ABVE’s stock, with a 102.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABVE Trading at 60.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.74%, as shares surge +97.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +252.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVE rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2953. In addition, Above Food Ingredients Inc saw 148.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

-0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Above Food Ingredients Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -1.06, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -38.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.