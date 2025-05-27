Abivax ADR (ABVX): A Technical Analysis

ABVX has 36-month beta value of 0.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABVX is 55.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABVX on May 27, 2025 was 206.71K shares.

ABVX) stock’s latest price update

Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX)’s stock price has dropped by -6.28 in relation to previous closing price of 6.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that Abivax Announces Completion of Enrollment for the Phase 3 ABTECT Trials in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

ABVX’s Market Performance

ABVX’s stock has fallen by -5.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.18% and a quarterly drop of -24.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Abivax ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.37% for ABVX’s stock, with a -32.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABVX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABVX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABVX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABVX reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ABVX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ABVX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

ABVX Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVX fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Abivax ADR saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.32 for the present operating margin

0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abivax ADR stands at -25.97. The total capital return value is set at -1.61. Equity return is now at value -147.48, with -66.45 for asset returns.

Based on Abivax ADR (ABVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -171.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abivax ADR (ABVX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.