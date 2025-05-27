3D Systems Corp (DDD) Stock Experiences -18.81% Monthly Change

In the past week, DDD stock has gone down by -7.35%, with a monthly decline of -18.81% and a quarterly plunge of -55.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for 3D Systems Corp . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.19% for DDD’s stock, with a -44.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DDD is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DDD is 131.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on May 27, 2025 was 3.08M shares.

DDD) stock’s latest price update

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.17 in comparison to its previous close of 1.61, however, the company has experienced a -7.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that NEW YORK , May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to DDD, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

DDD Trading at -23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8793. In addition, 3D Systems Corp saw -51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from GRAVES JEFFREY A, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, GRAVES JEFFREY A now owns 1,091,782 shares of 3D Systems Corp, valued at $231,000 using the latest closing price.

HULL CHARLES W, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of 3D Systems Corp, sale 115,971 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17 ’24, which means that HULL CHARLES W is holding 331,955 shares at $447,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corp stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.62. Equity return is now at value -99.85, with -38.40 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corp (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -216.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -214.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In summary, 3D Systems Corp (DDD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.