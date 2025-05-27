22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII)’s stock price has dropped by -7.77 in relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-21 that New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 21, 2025) – Emerging Growth Research today released its latest quarterly update report on 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), following the Company’s Q1 2025 results. The report reflects the continued operational progress made under new management and the outlook for meaningful financial improvement in 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XXII is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XXII is 2.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.22% of that float. The average trading volume of XXII on May 27, 2025 was 733.52K shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) has seen a -18.70% decrease in the past week, with a 9.34% rise in the past month, and a -66.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for XXII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.59% for XXII’s stock, with a -94.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

XXII Trading at -24.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -18.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0527. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc saw -83.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from FIRESTONE LAWRENCE, who purchase 39,000 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Sep 12 ’24. After this action, FIRESTONE LAWRENCE now owns 54,250 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc, valued at $10,468 using the latest closing price.

FIRESTONE LAWRENCE, the Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc, purchase 9,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’24, which means that FIRESTONE LAWRENCE is holding 15,250 shares at $9,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

-0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -2.39. Equity return is now at value -385.90, with -57.82 for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.