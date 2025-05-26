Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.93relation to previous closing price of 8.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that ISS, Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones Unanimously Conclude Mangless Has Not Made a Compelling Case for Change Board and Management Urge Stockholders to Follow Proxy Advisors’ Recommendation and Vote “FOR” Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZVRA is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZVRA is 54.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.36% of that float. On May 25, 2025, ZVRA’s average trading volume was 533.39K shares.

ZVRA’s Market Performance

ZVRA stock saw an increase of -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.48% and a quarterly increase of 16.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.98% for ZVRA’s stock, with a 8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZVRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZVRA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZVRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZVRA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $25 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZVRA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ZVRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ZVRA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

ZVRA Trading at 12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVRA fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Zevra Therapeutics Inc saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVRA starting from Watton Corey Michael, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $7.84 back on Mar 28 ’25. After this action, Watton Corey Michael now owns 1,800 shares of Zevra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,352 using the latest closing price.

Bode John B, the Director of Zevra Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Bode John B is holding 40,000 shares at $79,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevra Therapeutics Inc stands at -2.27. The total capital return value is set at -0.49. Equity return is now at value -204.78, with -56.78 for asset returns.

Based on Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -76.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.