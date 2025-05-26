Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.84 in relation to its previous close of 0.85. However, the company has experienced a -2.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Stan March – Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications Rick Dauch – Chief Executive Officer Bob Ginnan – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings and welcome to the Workhorse Group Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is 2.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WKHS is 9.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKHS on May 25, 2025 was 566.08K shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has seen a -2.79% decrease in the past week, with a -26.89% drop in the past month, and a -85.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for WKHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.25% for WKHS stock, with a simple moving average of -88.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WKHS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WKHS Trading at -36.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0029. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc saw -90.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Peters James, who sale 100 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Peters James now owns 470 shares of Workhorse Group Inc, valued at $131 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Joshua Joseph, the Chief Technology Officer of Workhorse Group Inc, sale 120 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that Anderson Joshua Joseph is holding 823 shares at $157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.65 for the present operating margin

-2.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc stands at -15.76. The total capital return value is set at -1.79. Equity return is now at value -188.79, with -81.34 for asset returns.

Based on Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -71.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 216.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.