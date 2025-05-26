Woodward Inc (WWD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD)’s stock price has soared by 2.24 in relation to previous closing price of 206.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that Does Woodward (WWD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) Right Now?

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WWD is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WWD is 59.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for WWD on May 25, 2025 was 519.24K shares.

WWD’s Market Performance

WWD stock saw an increase of 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.32% and a quarterly increase of 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Woodward Inc (WWD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for WWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WWD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WWD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $160 based on the research report published on October 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWD reach a price target of $187, previously predicting the price at $152. The rating they have provided for WWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WWD, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

WWD Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.84. In addition, Woodward Inc saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from CHARLES P BLANKENSHIP JR., who proposed sale 5,000 shares at the price of $206.34 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, CHARLES P BLANKENSHIP JR. now owns shares of Woodward Inc, valued at $1,031,716 using the latest closing price.

Blankenship Charles P, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Woodward Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $211.07 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Blankenship Charles P is holding 73,117 shares at $1,055,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 16.35, with 8.61 for asset returns.

Based on Woodward Inc (WWD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 618.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Woodward Inc (WWD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.