Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) Stock Observes -0.34% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) has seen a -0.93% decrease in the past week, with a 0.64% gain in the past month, and a -5.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.95% for WTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for WTW’s stock, with a -0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WTW is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WTW is 98.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of WTW on May 25, 2025 was 681.91K shares.

WTW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) has jumped by 0.31 compared to previous close of 308.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of Grant Williamson as Canada leader within the Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) business.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $395 based on the research report published on March 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTW reach a price target of $373, previously predicting the price at $357. The rating they have provided for WTW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WTW, setting the target price at $382 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

WTW Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.51%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $308.23. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co saw -1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Hess Carl Aaron, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $309.13 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Hess Carl Aaron now owns 85,984 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, valued at $3,091,316 using the latest closing price.

Faber Alexis, the Chief Operating Officer of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, sale 265 shares at $306.92 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Faber Alexis is holding 7,981 shares at $81,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 627.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.