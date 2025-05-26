What Recent Market Trends Mean for Sinclair Inc’s (SBGI) Stock

In the past week, SBGI stock has gone down by -5.45%, with a monthly decline of -3.02% and a quarterly plunge of -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Sinclair Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.83% for SBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is 7.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBGI is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SBGI is 40.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% of that float. On May 25, 2025, SBGI’s average trading volume was 426.29K shares.

SBGI) stock’s latest price update

Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.71 in relation to its previous close of 14.03. However, the company has experienced a -5.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair is pleased to announce Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson has been honored with a total of 10 Telly Awards. The Telly Awards are a global competition honoring excellence in video and television content across all screens. Now in its tenth season, Full Measure, hosted by award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson, focuses on investigative and accountability reporting. The 30-minute, weekly program airs on Sinclair television stations on Sunday mornings, with a.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SBGI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SBGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on November 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBGI reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SBGI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to SBGI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

SBGI Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBGI fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.00. In addition, Sinclair Inc saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBGI starting from SMITH DAVID D, who purchase 122,072 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Apr 08 ’25. After this action, SMITH DAVID D now owns 1,462,956 shares of Sinclair Inc, valued at $1,667,272 using the latest closing price.

SMITH DAVID D, the Executive Chairman of Sinclair Inc, purchase 63,073 shares at $12.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09 ’25, which means that SMITH DAVID D is holding 1,526,029 shares at $814,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sinclair Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 34.07, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Sinclair Inc (SBGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sinclair Inc (SBGI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.