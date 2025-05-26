What Recent Market Trends Mean for Caci International Inc’s (CACI) Stock

In the past week, CACI stock has gone down by -3.66%, with a monthly gain of 1.08% and a quarterly surge of 41.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Caci International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for CACI’s stock, with a 3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caci International Inc (NYSE: CACI) Right Now?

Caci International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78x compared to its average ratio. CACI has 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CACI is 21.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CACI on May 25, 2025 was 522.29K shares.

CACI) stock’s latest price update

Caci International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 474.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that CACI International (CACI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of CACI

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CACI reach a price target of $535. The rating they have provided for CACI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CACI, setting the target price at $515 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

CACI Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CACI fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $468.21. In addition, Caci International Inc saw 14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CACI starting from JEWS WILLIAM L, who sale 1,036 shares at the price of $477.42 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, JEWS WILLIAM L now owns 6,218 shares of Caci International Inc, valued at $494,607 using the latest closing price.

JEWS WILLIAM L, the Director of Caci International Inc, proposed sale 1,036 shares at $476.98 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that JEWS WILLIAM L is holding shares at $494,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caci International Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 13.48, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Caci International Inc (CACI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 791.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Caci International Inc (CACI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.