Waters Corp (WAT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) is above average at 31.41x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAT is 59.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAT on May 25, 2025 was 559.36K shares.

WAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) has decreased by -0.60 when compared to last closing price of 348.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that MILFORD, Mass., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced that it has acquired Halo Labs™, an innovator of specialized imaging technologies to detect, identify, and count interfering materials (particles) in therapeutic products, such as cell, protein, and gene therapies.

WAT’s Market Performance

Waters Corp (WAT) has experienced a -3.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.66% rise in the past month, and a -8.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for WAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for WAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $460 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAT reach a price target of $407, previously predicting the price at $396. The rating they have provided for WAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to WAT, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

WAT Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $349.67. In addition, Waters Corp saw -6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from FEARON RICHARD H, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $332.90 back on May 28 ’24. After this action, FEARON RICHARD H now owns 1,653 shares of Waters Corp, valued at $332,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corp stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 40.82, with 14.44 for asset returns.

Based on Waters Corp (WAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waters Corp (WAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.