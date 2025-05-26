Veritone Inc (VERI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Cate Goldsmith – Investor Relations Ryan Steelberg – President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Zemetra – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Seth Gilbert – UBS Glenn Mattson – Ladenburg Thalmann Jesse Sobelson – D.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VERI is at 2.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VERI is 36.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.60% of that float. The average trading volume for VERI on May 25, 2025 was 488.73K shares.

VERI’s Market Performance

VERI stock saw a decrease of -5.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Veritone Inc (VERI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.82% for VERI’s stock, with a -40.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to VERI, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

VERI Trading at -20.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -23.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8728. In addition, Veritone Inc saw -46.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Chad, who sale 504,657 shares at the price of $2.52 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Steelberg Chad now owns 31,861 shares of Veritone Inc, valued at $1,269,212 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc stands at -0.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -600.12, with -31.78 for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -58.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritone Inc (VERI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.