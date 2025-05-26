Vericel Corp’s (VCEL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VCEL stock has gone down by -3.67%, with a monthly decline of -0.41% and a quarterly plunge of -21.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Vericel Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for VCEL’s stock, with a -16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) Right Now?

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1035.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VCEL is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCEL is 49.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.28% of that float. The average trading volume for VCEL on May 25, 2025 was 521.37K shares.

VCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) has plunged by -1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 41.38, but the company has seen a -3.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that Vericel Corporation. (NASDAQ:VCEL ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Eric Burns – VP, Finance and IR Nick Colangelo – CEO Joe Mara – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG Richard Newitter – Truist Securities Josh Jennings – TD Cowen Caitlin Cronin – Canaccord Mason Carrico – Stephens Operator Thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCEL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VCEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCEL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $57 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCEL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for VCEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 20th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to VCEL, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

VCEL Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.84. In addition, Vericel Corp saw -25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from Colangelo Dominick, who sale 14,062 shares at the price of $42.25 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Colangelo Dominick now owns 260,354 shares of Vericel Corp, valued at $594,120 using the latest closing price.

Colangelo Dominick, the President and CEO of Vericel Corp, sale 14,063 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Colangelo Dominick is holding 260,354 shares at $584,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 1.13, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corp (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vericel Corp (VCEL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.