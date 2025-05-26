Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for VREX is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VREX is 40.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for VREX on May 25, 2025 was 481.70K shares.

The stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) has dropped by -2.72 compared to previous close of 7.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York. Management will be presenting on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8:10am ET. The webcast can be accessed here or on Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news. About Varex Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer, and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital d.

VREX’s Market Performance

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) has seen a -4.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.51% decline in the past month and a -42.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for VREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.01% for VREX’s stock, with a -38.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 23, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VREX reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for VREX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VREX, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

VREX Trading at -17.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Varex Imaging Corp saw -48.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from SANYAL SUNNY, who sale 8,749 shares at the price of $11.24 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, SANYAL SUNNY now owns 190,193 shares of Varex Imaging Corp, valued at $98,339 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varex Imaging Corp stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -7.46, with -3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Varex Imaging Corp (VREX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 67.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.