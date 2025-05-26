Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) has surged by 2.12 when compared to previous closing price of 4.24, but the company has seen a 4.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that WASHINGTON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in investor meetings at the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025 in New York City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VNDA is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VNDA is 54.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. The average trading volume of VNDA on May 25, 2025 was 640.01K shares.

VNDA’s Market Performance

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has seen a 4.09% increase in the past week, with a 0.46% rise in the past month, and a -0.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for VNDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for VNDA’s stock, with a -8.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on October 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNDA reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for VNDA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to VNDA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

VNDA Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos now owns 2,325,731 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $43,995 using the latest closing price.

Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, the President and CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos is holding 2,315,731 shares at $84,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -8.38, with -6.89 for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -32.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.