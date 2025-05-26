Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s (PFLT) Stock

In the past week, PFLT stock has gone down by -1.56%, with a monthly gain of 1.00% and a quarterly plunge of -11.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.06% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for PFLT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT) Right Now?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.85x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PFLT is 98.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of PFLT was 1.33M shares.

PFLT) stock’s latest price update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT)'s stock price has plunge by 0.30relation to previous closing price of 10.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. On May 22, 2025, it was announced that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: PFLT) announced that PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC ("PSSL") through PSSL's wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, PennantPark CLO VI, LLC ("CLO VI") has closed the reset of a four-year reinvestment period, twelve-year final maturity $315.8 million debt securitization.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $10.50 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to PFLT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

PFLT Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFLT starting from Briones Jose A, who purchase 1,480 shares at the price of $10.13 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Briones Jose A now owns 330,918 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd, valued at $14,995 using the latest closing price.

Briones Jose A, the Director of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd, purchase 9,840 shares at $10.15 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Briones Jose A is holding 329,438 shares at $99,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd stands at 0.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.03.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 92.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.