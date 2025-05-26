Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Co-Diagnostics Inc’s (CODX) Stock

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has seen a -22.80% decrease in the past week, with a -35.67% drop in the past month, and a -62.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for CODX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.75% for CODX stock, with a simple moving average of -72.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CODX is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CODX is 31.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On May 25, 2025, CODX’s average trading volume was 293.76K shares.

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) has decreased by -3.74 when compared to last closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Salt Lake City, Utah, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the “Company” or “Co-Dx”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that they will be participating in the D. Boral Capital (“DBC”) Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025 in New York City.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CODX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

CODX Trading at -35.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -33.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX fell by -22.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3250. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc saw -69.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.79 for the present operating margin

-0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc stands at -35.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.82. Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -50.57 for asset returns.

Based on Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -38.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.