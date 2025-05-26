Understanding the 8.14% Volatility Levels of BRC Inc’s (BRCC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, BRCC stock has gone down by -6.60%, with a monthly decline of -18.94% and a quarterly plunge of -30.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for BRC Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.00% for BRCC stock, with a simple moving average of -36.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) Right Now?

BRCC has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRCC is 74.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRCC on May 25, 2025 was 741.08K shares.

BRCC) stock’s latest price update

BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.17 in relation to its previous close of 1.92. However, the company has experienced a -6.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that ASO, BRCC and FSLR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on May 23, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRCC stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BRCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRCC in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRCC reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for BRCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 09th, 2024.

BRCC Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRCC fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9575. In addition, BRC Inc saw -41.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRCC starting from TOWER 5 CAPITAL, LLC, who proposed sale 51,670 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, TOWER 5 CAPITAL, LLC now owns shares of BRC Inc, valued at $167,840 using the latest closing price.

TOWER 5 CAPITAL, LLC, the Director of BRC Inc, proposed sale 300,000 shares at $3.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05 ’24, which means that TOWER 5 CAPITAL, LLC is holding shares at $987,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRC Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -49.54, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Based on BRC Inc (BRCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -792.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BRC Inc (BRCC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.