Understanding the 4.50% Volatility Levels of FibroGen Inc’s (FGEN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has gone up by 7.84% for the week, with a 3.13% rise in the past month and a -43.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.50% for FGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for FGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FGEN is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FGEN is 94.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of FGEN on May 25, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN)'s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a 7.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FGEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FGEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FGEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FGEN Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3193. In addition, FibroGen Inc saw -37.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Wettig Thane, who purchase 145,000 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Wettig Thane now owns 543,329 shares of FibroGen Inc, valued at $50,663 using the latest closing price.

Schoeneck James A, the Director of FibroGen Inc, purchase 250,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that Schoeneck James A is holding 323,722 shares at $88,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

5.7 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc stands at 1.33. The total capital return value is set at -1.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -142.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is -160.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.