UL Solutions Inc (ULS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of UL Solutions Inc (NYSE: ULS) has surged by 1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 71.00, but the company has seen a -1.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 9 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 30.

Is It Worth Investing in UL Solutions Inc (NYSE: ULS) Right Now?

UL Solutions Inc (NYSE: ULS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74x compared to its average ratio. ULS has 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ULS is 61.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ULS on May 25, 2025 was 995.08K shares.

ULS’s Market Performance

The stock of UL Solutions Inc (ULS) has seen a -1.33% decrease in the past week, with a 24.03% rise in the past month, and a 35.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for ULS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.02% for ULS stock, with a simple moving average of 33.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ULS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ULS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ULS, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

ULS Trading at 19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULS fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.08. In addition, UL Solutions Inc saw 43.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULS starting from Uggetti Alberto, who sale 1,961 shares at the price of $70.00 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Uggetti Alberto now owns 9,285 shares of UL Solutions Inc, valued at $137,270 using the latest closing price.

Schjotz Gitte, the insider of UL Solutions Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $67.44 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Schjotz Gitte is holding 46,889 shares at $472,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for UL Solutions Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 41.07, with 11.83 for asset returns.

Based on UL Solutions Inc (ULS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 462.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UL Solutions Inc (ULS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.