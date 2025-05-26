Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Stock Experiences 68.56% Monthly Change

In the past week, TPC stock has gone down by -2.48%, with a monthly gain of 68.56% and a quarterly surge of 66.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.73% for Tutor Perini Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.20% for TPC’s stock, with a 41.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TPC is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TPC is 43.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume of TPC on May 25, 2025 was 674.15K shares.

TPC) stock’s latest price update

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.82 in comparison to its previous close of 35.18, however, the company has experienced a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Tutor Perini Corp. TPC just beat and raised 2025 earnings guidance as its construction backlog hit a record high. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) expects earnings in 2026 and 2027 to more than double 2025 earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for TPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $38 based on the research report published on December 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPC reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for TPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TPC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

TPC Trading at 39.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +63.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPC fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.05. In addition, Tutor Perini Corp saw 48.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPC starting from ONEGLIA RAYMOND R, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $36.23 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, ONEGLIA RAYMOND R now owns 115,470 shares of Tutor Perini Corp, valued at $2,717,250 using the latest closing price.

ONEGLIA RAYMOND R, the Director of Tutor Perini Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $36.14 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that ONEGLIA RAYMOND R is holding 90,470 shares at $903,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tutor Perini Corp stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -12.28, with -3.43 for asset returns.

Based on Tutor Perini Corp (TPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 30.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -30.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.