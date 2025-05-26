Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.74relation to previous closing price of 123.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that TMDX continues to witness growth on the back of its strength in OCS technology and the National OCS Program.

Is It Worth Investing in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMDX is 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TMDX is 32.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on May 25, 2025 was 1.19M shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX’s stock has seen a 2.20% increase for the week, with a 31.93% rise in the past month and a 61.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for Transmedics Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.86% for TMDX’s stock, with a 25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $75 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMDX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

TMDX Trading at 39.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.17. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw 99.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Weill David, who sale 732 shares at the price of $123.88 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Weill David now owns 12,134 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $90,680 using the latest closing price.

DAVID WEILL, the Director of Transmedics Group Inc, proposed sale 732 shares at $123.88 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that DAVID WEILL is holding shares at $90,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 22.99, with 6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 69.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.