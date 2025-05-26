Trading Update: Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) Stock Endures 7.90% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) has gone up by 11.18% for the week, with a -14.03% drop in the past month and a -58.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.90% for CARM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.56% for CARM stock, with a simple moving average of -70.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CARM is 21.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CARM was 426.61K shares.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.38 in relation to its previous close of 0.18. However, the company has experienced a 11.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-31 that Company to explore strategic alternatives to advance liver fibrosis and oncology assets and reduce operational cash burn PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a revised operating plan focused on evaluating strategic alternatives while reducing operational cash burn. The Company’s goal is to maximize the value of its assets, including its liver fibrosis and oncology development programs, its macrophage and monocyte engineering platform and the CAR-M platform and to realize value from the potential future milestone and royalty payments under Carisma’s agreement with Moderna.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CARM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $1 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CARM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

CARM Trading at -24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARM rose by +11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1980. In addition, Carisma Therapeutics Inc saw -55.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

0.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carisma Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at -7.75. Equity return is now at value -362.79, with -113.13 for asset returns.

Based on Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM), the company’s capital structure generated -0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -83.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -57.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.