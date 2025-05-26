Trading Update: Banco de Chile ADR (BCH) Stock Endures 1.32% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, BCH stock has gone down by -0.32%, with a monthly gain of 1.47% and a quarterly surge of 16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Banco de Chile ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for BCH’s stock, with a 22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco de Chile ADR (NYSE: BCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco de Chile ADR (NYSE: BCH) is 12.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCH is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCH is 505.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 25, 2025, BCH’s average trading volume was 326.93K shares.

BCH) stock’s latest price update

Banco de Chile ADR (NYSE: BCH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.58relation to previous closing price of 30.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Banco De Chile (BCH) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of BCH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCH reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BCH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 16th, 2023.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Outperform” to BCH, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

BCH Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCH fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.59. In addition, Banco de Chile ADR saw 37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45 for the present operating margin

1.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Banco de Chile ADR stands at 0.37. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 23.88, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Banco de Chile ADR (BCH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco de Chile ADR (BCH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.