Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.83 in comparison to its previous close of 5.30, however, the company has experienced a -11.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. Those who wish to participate in the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) Right Now?

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.42x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CURV is 20.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.47% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CURV was 273.40K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV’s stock has seen a -11.36% decrease for the week, with a -14.45% drop in the past month and a -15.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for Torrid Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.30% for CURV’s stock, with a -2.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURV reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for CURV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CURV, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CURV Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -11.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc saw -1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who sale 26,483 shares at the price of $4.76 back on Apr 08 ’25. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 79,122 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc, valued at $126,059 using the latest closing price.

Killion Theo, the Director of Torrid Holdings Inc, proposed sale 26,483 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that Killion Theo is holding shares at $92,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.25.

Based on Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 57.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 392.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.