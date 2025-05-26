Titan International, Inc’s (TWI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, TWI stock has gone down by -6.53%, with a monthly decline of -7.52% and a quarterly plunge of -18.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Titan International, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.30% for TWI’s stock, with a -8.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International, Inc (NYSE: TWI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TWI is 48.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of TWI was 778.28K shares.

Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TWI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2024.

TWI Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Titan International, Inc saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International, Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -2.65, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International, Inc (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 105.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Titan International, Inc (TWI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.