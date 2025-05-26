The Volatility of Sanmina Corp’s (SANM) Stock: A -0.43% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, SANM stock has gone down by -0.43%, with a monthly gain of 4.91% and a quarterly plunge of -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Sanmina Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for SANM’s stock, with a 10.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) Right Now?

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SANM is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SANM is 51.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SANM on May 25, 2025 was 409.23K shares.

SANM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has plunged by -0.30 when compared to previous closing price of 84.45, but the company has seen a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. wsj.com reported 2025-05-19 that Sanmina agreed to acquire ZT Systems’ data center infrastructure manufacturing business from Advanced Micro Devices for up to $3 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $92 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANM reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for SANM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 30th, 2024.

Fox Advisors gave a rating of “Overweight” to SANM, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

SANM Trading at 7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.48. In addition, Sanmina Corp saw 11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from Venkatesh Vishnu, who sale 3,196 shares at the price of $80.71 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Venkatesh Vishnu now owns 21,000 shares of Sanmina Corp, valued at $257,949 using the latest closing price.

Hedley David V III, the Director of Sanmina Corp, sale 302 shares at $75.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that Hedley David V III is holding 7,364 shares at $22,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 11.03, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corp (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 469.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sanmina Corp (SANM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.