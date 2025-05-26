The Volatility of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (KALV) Stock: A -3.86% Ratio for the Week

The stock of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has gone down by -3.86% for the week, with a -10.95% drop in the past month and a 10.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.70% for KALV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for KALV’s stock, with a 5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KALV is -0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KALV is 38.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.22% of that float. On May 25, 2025, KALV’s average trading volume was 616.65K shares.

The stock of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 11.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced that it will present new sebetralstat data at two upcoming congresses taking place concurrently from May 29–June 1, 2025: the 14th C1-inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary, and the Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC) in Palm Beach, Florida. The presentations will include new findings on the potential of sebetralstat to rapidly relieve symptoms and halt.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALV stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for KALV by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for KALV in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $19 based on the research report published on January 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KALV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KALV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KALV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

KALV Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALV fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 35.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALV starting from Audhya Paul K., who sale 2,689 shares at the price of $11.88 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Audhya Paul K. now owns 110,172 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $31,933 using the latest closing price.

Yea Christopher, the CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 2,317 shares at $11.88 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Yea Christopher is holding 96,990 shares at $27,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.43 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -145.83. The total capital return value is set at -0.72. Equity return is now at value -150.50, with -90.20 for asset returns.

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -22.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -63.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -134.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 338.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.