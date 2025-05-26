The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Financial Group Inc’s (AFG) Stock

The stock of American Financial Group Inc (AFG) has gone down by -4.01% for the week, with a -5.88% drop in the past month and a 2.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for AFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for AFG’s stock, with a -5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) is above average at 12.76x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AFG is 71.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFG on May 25, 2025 was 561.41K shares.

AFG) stock’s latest price update

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 121.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Learn how fixed-income can create unique opportunities in the current rate environment. The right choices can let you lock in steady income by leaving market volatility at the door. We discuss two investment-grade bonds for steady +6.5% yields for decades to come.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AFG by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AFG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $144 based on the research report published on February 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFG reach a price target of $137, previously predicting the price at $144. The rating they have provided for AFG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 28th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFG, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

AFG Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFG fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.14. In addition, American Financial Group Inc saw -9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFG starting from VON LEHMAN JOHN I, who sale 2,542 shares at the price of $125.67 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, VON LEHMAN JOHN I now owns 11,080 shares of American Financial Group Inc, valued at $319,441 using the latest closing price.

John I. Von Lehman, the Director of American Financial Group Inc, proposed sale 2,542 shares at $126.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that John I. Von Lehman is holding shares at $321,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Financial Group Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 18.51, with 3.28 for asset returns.

Based on American Financial Group Inc (AFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Financial Group Inc (AFG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.