The 9.49% Simple Moving Average of INmune Bio Inc’s (INMB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of INmune Bio Inc (INMB) has gone down by -7.12% for the week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month and a -8.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.09% for INMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.20% for INMB’s stock, with a 9.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INMB is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INMB is 16.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 35.32% of that float. The average trading volume for INMB on May 25, 2025 was 259.42K shares.

INMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) has dropped by -2.67 compared to previous close of 7.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that I rate INmune Bio, Inc. a speculative Strong Buy for high-risk investors, hinging on XPro’s upcoming Phase II results in early Alzheimer’s disease. XPro’s unique mechanism targets neuroinflammation without ARIA risk, potentially serving 70% of early AD patients and outperforming current therapies. INMB’s short cash runway makes positive XPro data critical for future funding, partnerships, or acquisition; failure could force shareholder dilution.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMB stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for INMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMB in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $23 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for INMB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to INMB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

INMB Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMB fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, INmune Bio Inc saw 56.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INMB starting from Moss David J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.29 back on Sep 30 ’24. After this action, Moss David J now owns 1,285,869 shares of INmune Bio Inc, valued at $52,868 using the latest closing price.

Tesi Raymond Joseph, the President and CEO of INmune Bio Inc, purchase 15,380 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’24, which means that Tesi Raymond Joseph is holding 1,554,106 shares at $98,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-830.46 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for INmune Bio Inc stands at -815.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -139.01, with -96.41 for asset returns.

Based on INmune Bio Inc (INMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -94.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -42.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3008.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INmune Bio Inc (INMB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.