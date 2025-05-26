The -21.58% Simple Moving Average of Workiva Inc’s (WK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Workiva Inc (WK) has seen a -6.02% decrease in the past week, with a -7.54% drop in the past month, and a -20.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for WK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.42% for WK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WK is 49.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WK on May 25, 2025 was 770.97K shares.

WK) stock’s latest price update

Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.53 in comparison to its previous close of 67.52, however, the company has experienced a -6.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-05 that Workiva (WK -9.59%) developed a unique software platform that helps organizations bring their data together so they can create detailed reports for executives, investors, and even regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company just reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 (ended March 31), and it beat expectations on the top and bottom line.

Analysts’ Opinion of WK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WK stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for WK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WK in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $100 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WK reach a price target of $111. The rating they have provided for WK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 19th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to WK, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

WK Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WK fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.26. In addition, Workiva Inc saw -38.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WK starting from JILL KLINDT, who proposed sale 7,773 shares at the price of $67.09 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, JILL KLINDT now owns shares of Workiva Inc, valued at $521,489 using the latest closing price.

RIZAI MATTHEW M, the 144 Affiliate of Workiva Inc, proposed sale 28,200 shares at $70.03 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that RIZAI MATTHEW M is holding shares at $1,974,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workiva Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.11.

Based on Workiva Inc (WK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at -10.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Workiva Inc (WK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.